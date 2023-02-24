Sevilla keeper Marko Dmitrovic wrestles the fan to the ground

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a pitch invader as PSV Eindhoven beat their Spanish opponents on the night but lost 3-2 on aggregate.

Trailing 3-0 from the Europa League knockout round play-off first leg, PSV scored two late goals through Luuk de Jong and Fabio Silva.

But Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side could not find a crucial third goal.

Dmitrovic, 31, was approached by a fan who swung a punch before being wrestled to the ground by the Serbian keeper.

The pitch invader was eventually led away by stewards after the incident in the closing stages of the match.

Dmitrovic, whose former clubs include Charlton Athletic, was able to carry on as his side sealed a place in the last 16.

The Serbia international told reporters afterwards external-link : “It’s never nice to see this in football. It shouldn’t happen and, from now on, I hope these things are well punished.

“He came and pushed me from behind. He was probably angry about the result. He tried to hit me and I managed to grab him and wait for security to arrive.”

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli added: “It is incredibly sad that this has happened. I find it worrying – this type of thing needs to stop.”

The pitch invader is led away by stewards