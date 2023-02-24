Home Sports PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Sevilla: Visiting goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic is attacked on the pitch by a fan
Sports

PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Sevilla: Visiting goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic is attacked on the pitch by a fan

by admin
PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Sevilla: Visiting goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic is attacked on the pitch by a fan
Sevilla keeper Marko Dmitrovic wrestles the fan to the ground

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a pitch invader as PSV Eindhoven beat their Spanish opponents on the night but lost 3-2 on aggregate.

Trailing 3-0 from the Europa League knockout round play-off first leg, PSV scored two late goals through Luuk de Jong and Fabio Silva.

But Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side could not find a crucial third goal.

Dmitrovic, 31, was approached by a fan who swung a punch before being wrestled to the ground by the Serbian keeper.

The pitch invader was eventually led away by stewards after the incident in the closing stages of the match.

Dmitrovic, whose former clubs include Charlton Athletic, was able to carry on as his side sealed a place in the last 16.

The Serbia international told reporters afterwardsexternal-link: “It’s never nice to see this in football. It shouldn’t happen and, from now on, I hope these things are well punished.

“He came and pushed me from behind. He was probably angry about the result. He tried to hit me and I managed to grab him and wait for security to arrive.”

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli added: “It is incredibly sad that this has happened. I find it worrying – this type of thing needs to stop.”

Pitch invader escorted off pitch by stewards during PSV v Sevilla
The pitch invader is led away by stewards

Line-ups

PSV Eindhoven

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Benitez
  • 29BrotherBooked at 84mins
  • 5Ramalho Silva
  • 22Branthwaite
  • 30van AanholtSubstituted forMauro Juniorat 62′minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20To
  • 23Ferryman
  • 15GutiérrezSubstituted forFabio Silvaat 62′minutes
  • 27Bakayoko
  • 9L Young
  • 7SimonsBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Soon
  • 4Obispo
  • 6Sangare
  • 10Fabio Silva
  • 16Drum
  • 17Mauro Junior
  • 18thickets
  • 24Waterman
  • 28Saibari
  • 37Ledezma
  • 44from Pigeons
  • 53From there

Sevilla

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1DmitrovicBooked at 82mins
  • 14NianzouBooked at 79mins
  • 20Kings
  • 3Alex Telles
  • 16NavasSubstituted formontielat 80′minutes
  • 8Jordan
  • 10Rakitic
  • 19coinBooked at 33mins
  • 21TorresSubstituted forFernandez Saenz de la Torreat 69′minutes
  • 25GilSubstituted forMirat 86′minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15En-NesyriSubstituted forOcamposat 69′minutes

Substitutes

  • 2montiel
  • 7Fernandez Saenz de la Torre
  • 12Mir
  • 27Álvarez
  • 31Flores
  • 38ant
  • 43good sebastian
  • 55Ocampos

Live Text

See also  Loranzè, Flavia Bonino in Sweden is queen of the ice at 48 years old

You may also like

Roma beat Salzburg (2-0) and flew to the...

the Azzurri smile with the magic of Spissu...

Germany ends first day in command – OA...

Moving the Needle: Celtics title bound, Grizzlies one-and-done,...

Chinese women’s football warm-up match drew with Ireland...

Roma and Fiorentina in the round of 16...

Home SPORT | This is today’s SPORT cover,...

Linette crushed like Świątek. The unexpected return of...

No French club on display for the 8th...

Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid_Match_Camavinga_Vinicius

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy