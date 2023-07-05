PUMA and Palermo Football Club together again – Sport Marketing News

PUMA and Palermo Football Club announce the signing of a multi-year partnership which, starting from July 2023, will unite the Global Sports Brand and the Rosanero Club again after ten years.

PUMA will be the Global Technical Partner of the Club’s men’s, women’s and youth teams and the signing of this new agreement makes Palermo the seventh team in the City Football Group to wear PUMA after Manchester City FC, Montevideo City Torque, Mumbai City FC, Melbourne City FC , Sichuan Jiuniu FC and Girona FC.

Palermo Football Club joins PUMA’s growing portfolio of partner Football Clubs which is already widely active in Italian football through partnerships with AC Milan and US Sassuolo as well as the Serie A league.

Javier Ortega, General Manager of PUMA SEhe has declared: “We are really happy with the signing of this partnership with one of the oldest clubs in Italy which, in addition to prestige and a historical legacy of more than a hundred years, shares courage, innovation and ambition with PUMA. The values ​​of this partnership will lead to the change of the game also off the pitch, opening new horizons to promote the Club both locally and internationally, supporting it in its vision for the future.”

Giovanni Gardini, CEO of Palermo FChe has declared: “The partnership with a world-class player like PUMA is an important step in Palermo’s evolutionary path, also and above all in view of the internationalization of its identity. The values ​​of the Global Sports Brand, which makes the claim ‘FOREVER. FASTER’ its manifesto, perfectly reflect the ambitions of our club, which also thanks to this partnership accelerates its race towards its objectives”.

Players will start wearing PUMA collections starting July 5, the team’s first day of training before the pre-season training camp.

To celebrate the new partnership, Palermo will host a delegation of top PUMA managers with the aim of developing strategies and activities that will have fans and players at the centre.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

