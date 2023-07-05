Home » Macron proposes applying economic sanctions to the families of young people involved in riots
Macron proposes applying economic sanctions to the families of young people involved in riots

French President Emmanuel Macron intends to apply economic sanctions to the families of young people who participate in the riots that have shaken France since last Tuesday, reports the newspaper Le Parisien.

“We should be able to penalize families financially and easily for the first offense,” the president said in a meeting with the police on Monday, adding that it would be “a kind of minimum rate for the first offense.”

Despite the fact that the violent riots began to subside this Sunday, the president does not believe that “everything is behind us.” «We will see what happens on July 13 and 14 [cuando se celebra la Fiesta Nacional de Francia] and in the following months,” he declared, asking the Police to “remain on high alert.”

France is experiencing a wave of strong riots, with clashes between protesters and police, fires, looting and destruction, after the death of a teenager at the hands of an agent last Tuesday during a traffic control in the city of Nanterre, a suburb of Paris .

In total, since the start of the protests, more than 3,490 people have been arrested, and more than 800 law enforcement officers and 35 firefighters have been injured. Some 200 businesses were looted, while 300 bank branches and 250 tobacconists were affected. with RT

