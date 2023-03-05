First of all, my presentation of the current DAX situation in detail in the video, before we go into more detail with the charts:

Once again, the DAX did better than the important ones Wall Street Barometer Dow Jones and S&P500 develop. The direct comparison shows this clearly and puts the plus from the trading week in the spotlight:

2023-03-04 Indices weekly comparison



The Nasdaq in particular managed a reversal, which took place right at the low points from the end of January. We discussed this situation during the week and also accompanied it in live trading – here you can see the strong momentum of the countermovement again:

20230304 Nasdaq Medium Term JFD



The Dow Jones also showed its counter-reaction at a technically important level and thus remained superior in its range, which has now lasted for several weeks:

20230304 Dow Jones Big Picture JFD



I have put this analysis in detail as a video here:

How I implement this in US trading with specific trades, I will be happy to show you again from Monday with these dates:

202303 Andreas Bernstein Wallstreet Livetrading



Let’s talk directly about the DAX.

DAX chart analysis for your trading



Strong downward trends from the previous week and a passage through the support zone did not initially indicate a positive start to the week (retrospective analysis from the previous week):

20230225 DAX XETRA Februar Trend



But the DAX showed inner strength right on Monday and started trading above 15,300 points. The support was then approached several times and on Thursday it was even more clearly undershot. However, this did not trigger a “shock”, but rather provoked a stronger counter-movement. The respective GAP from Wednesday and then also Thursday was closed on the same day and especially on Friday there was a strong movement on the upside. The sketched down trend line broke and provided new buy signals. The DAX thus remained in its broad sideways zone, which it had started in February:

20230304 DAX XETRA 3 months



Such a range is difficult to trade, especially when the reversal points are not exactly at a price level and that Momentum often “unexpectedly” changes sides:

20230304 DAX XETRA medium term



The strong Friday with one GAP on the bottom I show you here separately:

20230305 DAX XETRA end of the week



Because the after-market in particular added a few points of movement to this strong day. With a view to the after-hours data, which must first be confirmed on Monday morning, the high for the year in the DAX is within reach:

20230304 DAX aftermarket



So we can look forward to the opening on Monday. She likes to trade with me Live trading webinar DAX the respective DAX opening and book the next 10 sessions today:

202303_AndreasBernstein_DAX openings live trading_10 sessions



My tools and other cornerstones for trading



I will implement my setups with CFDs and futures. I primarily deal with that Broker JFD and these conditions and use for them Chart analysis tool StereoTrader.

We like to talk about what is happening in the market in the live trading room. Sign up for the Access to the live trading room here free of charge – the dates are anchored in the teaser image:

Live Trading Room registration



On the Twitch channel FIT4FINANZEN you will be presented with further detailed inspiration and opinions. Feel free to watch it for free and over several hours, in which other traders and speakers LIVE comment on the course of trading and other financial data in HD and discuss their approach:

Dates of the new trading week



A look at the others quarterly figures I have also prepared and posted here for the new week:

20230304 earnings week



In terms of dates in the new week, the Fed beige book on Wednesday and the labor market statistics from the USA on Friday are particularly popular. All appointments are listed here, on the individual days I go into more detail on the daily appointments in the morning analysis:

2023-03-04 weekly appointments1



2023-03-04 weekly appointments2



I got these key points from the economic calendar taken from this page.

You will receive this analysis and all chart images in advance by e-mail.

With that, I wish us a lot of success in trading in the new week.

Yours Andreas Bernstein

*Placed products/tools are marked accordingly and advertising. 67.02% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with the company. You should therefore consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money!

Source of the news: Trading meeting