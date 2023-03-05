Each edited section refines the source

According to Taiwan media reports, Jay Chou’s “2023 Carnival World Tour Concert” started in Sydney last night (4th).Jay Chou sang the whole show and sang more encore songs, which caused the organizer to be fined。

To this, Jay Chou responded domineeringly: “I don’t care about it”, and fans shouted “I’m so touched”.

Screenshot of Jay Chou’s personal social media limited-time dynamic

Then related topics rushed to Weibo hot searches.

Also boarded every hot list.

concert time outTo the sponsor was fined

Jay Chou: I don’t care

According to Red Star News, on the night of the concert, Jay Chou, who had finished singing, had already returned to the car, but fans in the venue were still shouting his name loudly, making him laugh: “There seems to be a voice! It seems that he still wants to continue. “Then, he turned his head and asked the staff: “Do you want to continue?”

After getting an affirmative answer from the other party “continue”, Jay Chou really returned to the stage and continued to sing,Afterwards, the organizer was fined for overtime. Jay Chou said in his limited-time dynamics on his personal social media: “It doesn’t matter if you fine me, as long as the fans are happy“, and then joked: “I’m afraid that the power will be cut off halfway through the song. “

Image source: Jay Chou social media (Red Star News)

Jay Chou’s remarks sparked discussions on the Internet, with netizens expressing: “I sang more than 10 songs, the level of fan favorite is nothing to say“”Oh my God, I sang so much, I’m envious.” “The fans at the scene are really happy. They will be fined for overtime in the venue, and some will be forced to end. The fine is not a small amount.” “The fans at the scene are really happy “…

Domestic concerts exploded

Nearby hotels are more expensive than “October”

On February 27, the pre-sale of tickets for Jay Chou’s 2023 Carnival World Tour Concert in Taiyuan, Hohhot, and Haikou started. Before the ticket grabbing system was launched, the cumulative number of people who wanted to watch it exceeded 2 million. On the same day, the entry of #周杰伦报票# appeared on Weibo’s hot search, and many netizens complained that tickets were hard to grab.

“There are still 30 minutes to go, with an average of hundreds of thousands of opponents per game, it’s time to fight for speed.” Although many fans had made full preparations before the sale, they still left empty-handed. “Obviously there are still tickets, but I can’t click in.” “I’m paying, but I got stuck.” Weibo is full of disappointed fans.

According to the Securities Times,Taiyuan Station on September 21 will be the first to issue tickets. The lowest ticket price is 500 yuan, and the most expensive infield ticket price is 2,000 yuan.The reporter measured,All tickets for the show were sold out in less than 30 seconds. In the payment process, the page was once congested, showing “too many people placed orders at the same time”.

“I have made sufficient preparations, and if I click in in a second, it still won’t work.”“The back molars are crushed.”

But at the same time that the fans were regretting, scalpers raised the price of the 900 yuan ticket in the grandstand area to 2380 yuan, and if you want to sit together, you have to increase the price by 600 yuan each…

According to Sino-Singapore Jingwei, many hotels in Haikou have greatly adjusted their room prices during the concert, and some hotels close to Wuyuanhe Stadium have already shown that they are full during this period. The staff of some homestays and hotels told reporters that due to anticipating the popularity of the concert in advance, the transactions of these days have been closed in advance, and they will be put on the shelves again after the price is determined.

The Ctrip travel platform showed on the 24th,The price of Haikou Yate International Conference Center Hotel on June 30 starts at 2,805 yuan, and the highest priced room type starts at 4,505 yuan. The usual price of the hotel in June and July is as low as 965 yuan. Nanjing Hotel Wuyuanhe Gymnasium store also raised the price on June 30 from the usual minimum of 195 yuan to 833 yuan, a premium of about 327%, and only one room type is available; on the evening of the 23rd, the hotel staff told reporters, The hotel still has spare rooms, but the price may be adjusted.

According to Ctrip data, since February, the number of Taiyuan tourism search visits has increased by nearly 50% month-on-month, and the number of hotel reservations has increased by 70% month-on-month. The date of the concert – September 21-22, the price of many hotels around the stadium in Shanxi Sports Center has doubled. A budget hotel 4 kilometers away from the venue,The price rose from 204-268 yuan on weekdays to 481-619 yuan.In addition, the room rates of many other hotels in these two days are higher than those of legal holidays such as the “October” holiday。

Image source: Screenshot of Ctrip App

Last year’s concert was accused of “paddling”

Last year can be said to be the year of Jay Chou’s comeback, with online fan clubs, new albums, and offline concerts all available, Jay Chou’s discussions on social platforms remained high.

It’s just that this lively year didn’t seem to be drawn to a perfect end. At the end of last year, the offline concert, which had been put on hold for three years, was restarted, but what I got was a lot of complaints.

From December 17th to 18th last year, Jay Chou held a concert at the Singapore National Stadium. With the end of the concert, the entry of #周杰伦会被骑容营浪# appeared on domestic Weibo hot searches and many other social platforms.Some people say that the light sticks are faded and not bright, and the live audio equipment is not goodwhat dissatisfied the fans the most was that there were too many guests,Jay Chou’s appearance time is too short。

The reporter of “Daily Economic News” noticed that during Jay Chou’s performance that night, there were magic tricks and guest singing sessions interspersed. Among them, the fans requested songs, and most of the songs were composed by the guests. According to fans, even if Jay Chou sang, he often couldn’t complete a song. In addition, the encore session was also canceled, and the entire concert was hurriedly ended after the song “Can’t Open Your Mouth”. Some viewers questioned him for “paddling”, and some viewers joked that they watched a “Zhou Laogen stage” after watching the concert.

Image source: screenshot of social platform

In fact, it has become a standard feature for Jay Chou’s concerts to bring “little brother” to the concert. Before that, some fans objected to him bringing “little brother”, but now it seems that Jay Chou has not adopted the relevant opinions.Some people also shouted that Jay Chou should stop relying on “memory killing” to sell his feelings.

edit |Duan Lian Gai Yuanyuan

proofreading|Lu Xiangyong

The daily economic news is synthesized from Red Star News, Securities Times, Sino-Singapore Jingwei, Every Jingwang, public information, etc.