Pumas vs. Tigres, score, summary and goal: The visit takes the victory in CU and will arrive with an advantage for the return leg

In a highly anticipated match, Pumas and Tigres faced off in the first leg of the Liguilla semifinals, and the encounter did not disappoint. With a fairly even first half, both teams were vying for dominance on the field. In the University City, opportunities came in both areas, with the UANL’s Nicolás Ibáñez proving to be the most active player up front, replacing André-Pierre Gignac.

The naturalized Mexican Argentine even had a volley that hit the post, but in the goal against, he left a lot to be desired. The second half saw a breaking point as Pumas’ Santiago Trigos received a red card after a tough tackle, leaving UNAM with only 10 players. From there, the visiting team’s dominance increased and it was Tigres who resolved the match with a long-distance goal from Jesús Angulo after a corner kick in the 73rd minute.

This goal ultimately sealed the deal for Tigres, with the match ending in a 1-0 victory for the visiting team. The win gives Tigres the advantage heading into the return leg at the Volcano. Despite the expulsion and the subsequent goal, Pumas continued to fight hard and came close to scoring on several occasions, forcing Tigres’ goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán to make some incredible saves.

The teams are now set to face off again in the return leg, which promises to be a thrilling showdown. Tigres will be looking to maintain their advantage and secure a spot in the final, while Pumas will be determined to overturn the deficit and secure a place in the next round. The second leg of this semifinal match is sure to be an intense and exciting battle between these two fierce rivals.