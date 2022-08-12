Now it’s official. After yesterday’s rumors, the change of start date of the 2022 World Cup has been certified. The event will kick off on Sunday 20 November with the match between the host national team of Qatar and Ecuador (7 pm, group A). Before the kick-off there will be the opening ceremony. This decision was taken (at the request of the Qatari football federation itself) to follow up the tradition that wants the hosts (or the reigning champions) involved in the opening match of the competition. The other challenge of group A Senegal-Holland is postponed to the afternoon of the 21st.