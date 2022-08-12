Home Sports Qatar 2022 World Cup, anticipates the start with Qatar-Ecuador on November 20
Sports

Qatar 2022 World Cup, anticipates the start with Qatar-Ecuador on November 20

by admin
Qatar 2022 World Cup, anticipates the start with Qatar-Ecuador on November 20

It will be the challenge between the hosts and Ecuador to open the event. Sled to the afternoon of the day after the other challenge of group A, Senegal-Holland

Now it’s official. After yesterday’s rumors, the change of start date of the 2022 World Cup has been certified. The event will kick off on Sunday 20 November with the match between the host national team of Qatar and Ecuador (7 pm, group A). Before the kick-off there will be the opening ceremony. This decision was taken (at the request of the Qatari football federation itself) to follow up the tradition that wants the hosts (or the reigning champions) involved in the opening match of the competition. The other challenge of group A Senegal-Holland is postponed to the afternoon of the 21st.

August 11, 2022 (change August 11, 2022 | 22:39)

© breaking latest news

See also  Chinese women's volleyball team announced the Olympic list, "seven fairies" are no shortage of lucky

You may also like

Twente strolls (with the thrill). Viola warned, on...

Bay Area Wing Loong boss: Not spending money...

For Usac and Chivasso a group of fourteen

Louisville Athletics Assistant Coach:Wang Shuang is a world-class...

The 100-day countdown is approaching, and the Qatar...

Vallorco, 220 athletes ready for the season Two...

National Wushu Routine Championships: Shanxi player Yao Yang...

Toronto, Giorgi eliminated in the second round by...

Bagnaia triumphs at Silverstone and reopens the World...

Nba, decided to retire all number 6 jerseys...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy