Original title: Qatar World Cup | Uruguay missed the round of 16

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, December 2 (Reporters Yue Ranran and Zheng Xin) The final round of the Qatar World Cup Group H ended on the 2nd. Although the Uruguay team defeated the Ghana team 2-0, they scored fewer goals than the South Korean team. Ranked third in the group and missed the round of 16.

In the first two rounds of Group H, Portugal secured 6 points and qualified ahead of schedule. Ghana ranked second in the group with 3 points. South Korea and Uruguay both scored 1 point. If Uruguay wants to advance to the round of 16, it needs to win while hoping that Portugal will not lose to South Korea.

In the 16th minute, Ghana’s Kudus was thrown down by the Uruguayan goalkeeper Lochte in the penalty area. The referee awarded a penalty through the video assistant referee (VAR). Andre Ayew took the penalty. Lochte’s direction was correct. The ball was saved and the Ghanaian team missed a good chance to score.

The Uruguayan team turned on the goal switch after saving the day. In the 26th minute, Suarez received a long pass from his teammate on the right, and a strong shot was saved by the goalkeeper. De Alasketa scored with a header and Uruguay led 1:0.

In the 32nd minute, the Uruguayan team made a cross from the right, and De Alaskeita on the left side of the penalty area shoveled and scored, completing the “double ring”. Uruguay entered the second half with a two-goal advantage.

In the 57th minute, Nunes of the Uruguayan team was tripped by Amatey, and the referee judged that the ball was not a penalty through VAR.

In another game in the same group, South Korea scored a goal in stoppage time to lead Portugal 2:1. The points rose to second in the group, while Uruguay slipped to third in the group. But as long as Uruguay scores another goal, they will win Can return to second with a goal difference advantage.

Afterwards, the Uruguayan team launched a fierce attack on the gate of the Ghanaian team, but the Ghanaian team’s goalkeeper performed bravely and did not give the Uruguayan team another chance. The score of 2:0 was maintained until the end. In the end, the winning Uruguay team missed the top 16, and the Portuguese team joined hands with the South Korean team to advance.