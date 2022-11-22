Xinhua News Agency, Doha, November 21 (Reporter Zhang Yifei) On the 21st, the World Cup in Qatar ushered in the second match day. The young teenagers of each team will bring a storm of youth to this World Cup held for the first time in the northern hemisphere winter. The representative work is undoubtedly the 6:2 victory of the “Home Alone” England team against Iran.

On November 21, England player Bellingham (left) celebrated with teammate Mount after scoring a goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

Bellingham, who was only 19 years old, took the lead for England in this game. He became the second youngest player in the history of the “Three Lions” to score goals in the World Cup, second only to the 18-year-old Owen in the 1998 World Cup. Saka, who was born in 2001, scored twice and was elected the best player of the game after the game. In addition, Sterling, Rashford and Grealish also scored a goal each. The Iranian team played the best here is Taremi, who arranged all the two goals of the team.

On November 21, England player Saka (right) scored a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

In the duel between the Netherlands and Senegal, it was also the new star who played the leading role. The 23-year-old teenager Gakpo helped the long-running Dutch team break the deadlock in the 84th minute of the game. The lagging Senegal team wanted to use the final time to equalize the score, but in the countdown period before the end of the game, the Dutch once again seized the opponent’s loophole. Depay’s shot was saved by the opponent’s goalkeeper Mendy, Klaassen followed up with a supplementary shot and the score was finally fixed at 2:0.

On November 21, Dutch player Gakpo (left) and teammate De Jong celebrated a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jia Haocheng

In another match in Group B, American teenager Weah, who was born in 2000, scored a goal in the 36th minute to help the US team lead, but Welsh veteran Bell saved the team with a penalty kick in the 82nd minute. In the end, the two sides 1: 1 Shake hands and make peace.

On November 21, U.S. team player Weah (right) scored a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

After the game on the 21st, the two winning teams in Group A, Ecuador and the Netherlands, ranked the top two, followed by the host team Qatar and Senegal. In Group B, England ranked first with 3 points, followed by Wales and the United States with 1 point each. Iran, which lost by a big score, was at the bottom of the group.

