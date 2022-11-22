The European Institute of Design (IED) introduces the Alias ​​career, i.e. the possibility for students who have embarked on the process of gender transition or who identify with a gender other than that shown on the documents to choose a temporary identity, in all its Italian locations. So also in that of Milan. “Design and project exist if they are nourished by listening, openness, curiosity and acceptance of diversity. A school is by nature a welcoming place and these are values ​​that have been the basis of the training model of the European Institute of Design since its inception” underlines the academic director Riccardo Balboannouncing the news.

The aim is to express the commitment aimed at transgender and gender non-conforming students, starting from listening to their needs. “We want to highlight a commitment that is part of our DNA – adds Balbo – Activating the Alias ​​career for our students is an important stage in the path of attention to the issue of inclusion, which at IED started in 1966, in very day our story began.” The IED’s decision comes after that of other Milanese universities, such as the State University and the Bicocca, who have introduced the Alias ​​career in recent years. Followed by various high schools: from the Frisi Institute, the first to foresee it in October 2021, to the Brera art school, passing through the Volta high school and theSetti Carraro boarding school. According to Agedo, the association of parents, relatives and friends of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender people, to date there are 14 institutes that have introduced the Alias ​​Career in Lombardy.

The provisional identity chosen – at the IED as in the other institutes – is used for documentation for internal use. The tool, reads a note from the institute, can also be used for issues related to the personal safety of those who need to use a name other than their personal name.