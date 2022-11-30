Original title: Qatar World Cup｜England beat Wales 3-0 to advance to the round of 16

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, November 29 (Reporters Liu Yangtao, Liang Jinxiong, Yue Ranran) In the third round of Group B of the Qatar World Cup group match on the 29th, the England team defeated Wales 3-0 and advanced to the top of the group. Round of 16.

After the first two rounds of matches, the England team temporarily ranked first in the group with 1 win, 1 draw and 4 points. They can qualify as long as they draw in this game. For the Welsh team at the bottom of the group, only by winning can they advance.

This is the first time the two teams have met in the history of the World Cup finals, and in the previous 38 years, the England team has not lost a defeat against the Wales team in the international arena.

On November 29, England players celebrated a goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiao Yijiu

The dominant England team quickly took control of the situation after the opening. In the 10th minute, Rashford received his teammate in the penalty area and got a single chance. Unfortunately, his attack was resolved by the Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The Welsh team’s half-time defense suddenly collapsed in the second half. In the 50th minute, the England team got a free kick in front of the penalty area, and Rashford scored the ball directly with a “world wave”. Only one minute later, the England team intercepted the ball in the frontcourt. Kane passed the ball to the goal.

On November 29, England player Rashford used a free kick to score directly in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Han Yan

The Welsh team, which fell behind 0:2, began to counterattack vigorously, but this also exposed more flaws in their defense. In the 68th minute, the England team got the ball in the backcourt and launched a counterattack. After receiving a long pass from his teammate, Rashford broke into the penalty area and scored.

The game lost its suspense, and this “England Derby” ended with a complete victory for the England team. Most of the game was played in the Welsh team’s half. They only had one shot on target, and they hardly posed a decent threat to the England team.

On November 29, Wales player Bell (second from right) hugged his teammates after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lan Hongguang

After this campaign, the England team ranked first in the group with 2 wins, 1 tie and 7 points, and successfully advanced to the round of 16. The Wales team, which returned to the World Cup finals after 64 years, ended its trip to Qatar as the bottom of the group. .

England will play Senegal in the quarter-finals.