Qatar World Cup | French coach Didier Deschamps: We are ready to face the “giant killer” 2022-12-14 09:50:19.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

Authors: Yue Dongxing, Wei Hua, Wang Haoming

French coach Didier Deschamps said at the pre-match press conference on the 13th that although their opponent Morocco in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar defeated many strong teams, the “Gallic Rooster” has been prepared in all aspects .

On December 10, France coach Didier Deschamps (first from right) celebrated with his players after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ga

On the 14th, the defending champion France will compete with Morocco in the semifinals. Prior to this, the Moroccan team defeated strong teams such as Belgium, Spain and Portugal in this cup, becoming the first African team to advance to the semi-finals of the World Cup. In all five games, the North African powerhouse, known as the “biggest dark horse”, has a solid defense and only conceded one goal, which was an own goal.

Deschamps said that although the Moroccan team’s fast break is very threatening, the French team is also good at fast break. “We’re as good as Morocco in breaking and breaking. We don’t give up possession. When we get the ball, we’re going to make it work.”

He also said that they were also prepared for the booing that Moroccan fans often brought to their opponents. “I’ve seen the huge support that Moroccan fans bring to their team. We know it’s going to be very loud and we have to be prepared for it.”

Lloris, the main goalkeeper of the French team who attended the press conference earlier, also said that they need to prepare for possible boos. “They have a strong cohesion both on and off the pitch. At that time, the playing environment may not be friendly to us, but we are calmly preparing. We have to be ready to raise our level again.”

The winner of the semi-final between France and Morocco will face the winner between Argentina and Croatia in the final.