Home News Energy, biodiversity and music of nature: a week in Europe
News

Energy, biodiversity and music of nature: a week in Europe

by admin
Energy, biodiversity and music of nature: a week in Europe

Winter is coming and there is a risk of blackouts in the old continent, how are European countries preparing for this energy challenge? And then: the defense of biodiversity and protected sites; an exhibition at the Paris Philharmonic explores the symphonies of the animal world.

Europe seven days, the video news program curated by the Franco-German television Arte, tells the story of the problems of European companies and citizens every week. It is subtitled in Italian and is distributed in collaboration with the newspapers El País, Le Soir, Gazeta Wyborcza, Kathimerini and Telex.

See also  Catania airport, easyJet announces a new connection with Milan Linate

You may also like

3-I Spa at the start: here’s what the...

Guo Hao hosted a symposium for grassroots representatives

Liu Shangjin, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee,...

San Giorgio Canavese, car hits a construction site...

Medical institutions can issue online prescriptions for the...

Rave party decree, ok from the Senate: what...

Kabul Hotel Explosion Injures Five Chinese People

Fire in a building, fear in Casier

Fighter crashed near Trapani: pilot’s body found

Corruption of an entrepreneur, inflicted 4 years on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy