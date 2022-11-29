Home Sports Qatar World Cup | Last stand!Senegal beats Ecuador to advance to round of 16 – Sports
Sports

Qatar World Cup | Last stand!Senegal beats Ecuador to advance to round of 16 – Sports

by admin
Qatar World Cup | Last stand!Senegal beats Ecuador to advance to round of 16 – Sports

Qatar World Cup

Original title: Last Stand!Senegal beats Ecuador to advance to round of 16

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, November 29th (Reporters Xiao Yazhuo, Dong Yixing, Zhang Yifei) On the 29th, the final round of Group A of the World Cup in Qatar ended. The African champion Senegal, who had a last stand, defeated the South American team Ecuador 2:1, and won the second place in the group. Advance to the round of 16.

Before this round, the Netherlands and Ecuador ranked first in the group with 4 points, Senegal ranked third in the group with 3 points, and the host team Qatar ranked bottom with 0 points and missed the group stage. For the Ecuador team, a draw can guarantee their group qualifying; and considering that the Dutch team will win the Qatar team with a high probability, the Senegal team needs a victory to advance.

From the beginning of the game, the Senegal team showed a strong desire to attack. Striker Dia got a good chance to score shortly after the opening, but unfortunately his shot was slightly wide. Before the end of the first half, the forward Ismaila Sarr, who played for Watford in the Premier League, was brought down by the opponent’s defender in the penalty area, and the Senegal team won a penalty. Sarr made a penalty and gave Senegal the lead.

In the 67th minute, the Ecuador team got a corner kick. Plata took the penalty and found Torres in the penalty area. The latter’s header was passed to Caicedo in front of the goal. An easy goal equalized the score.

See also  World Cup: Senegal-Netherlands 0-2, Gakpo and Klaassen decide

However, the joy of the Ecuadorians lasted less than 3 minutes. The opponent also took advantage of a set-piece opportunity, and defender Koulibaly scored a goal. Senegal once again surpassed the score. Since then, although the Ecuadorian team has been trying hard to equalize the score, they failed to score in the end, and the score of 2:1 was maintained until the final whistle.

Senegal managed to take their fate into their own hands. This is the third time for them to participate in the final stage of the World Cup. In the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, they broke into the quarter-finals as a “dark horse” and stopped in the group stage in Russia four years ago.

On November 29, Senegal player Ismaila Sarr (front right) celebrated the victory after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

Senegal defeated Ecuador 2-1 in the Group A match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the Halifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on the same day.

On November 29, Senegal player Koulibaly (third from left) celebrated after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

On November 29, Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr (above) and Ecuador’s goalkeeper Hernán Galinders scrambled in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

On November 29, Ecuador players Alan Franco (first from left) and Estupinan (third from left) communicated with the referee during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

On November 29, Ecuador’s Gonzalo Plata (middle) competed with Senegal’s Coulibaly (left) and Sis in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

See also  Qatar World Cup | Senegal coach: African teams can win the World Cup – yqqlm

On November 29, Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galinders (first from left) made a save during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

On November 29, Ecuador player Alan Franco (left) and Senegal player Coulibaly scrambled in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On November 29, Ecuador player Enna Valencia (left) and Senegal player Jacobs scrambled in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

On November 29, Ecuador players celebrated the goal of teammate Moises Caicedo during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

On November 29, Senegal player Koulibaly (front left) celebrated after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

You may also like

Qatar World Cup | Group B: England v...

Sampdoria, the official announcement arrives: here’s who will...

World Cup in Qatar | The Dutch team...

World Cup Round of 16: draw and pairings

Agnelli at dinner with Allegri delivers the Juve...

China CCTV World Cup broadcast cuts out footage...

Boniciolli explains the Apu that will be: «We...

World Cup in Qatar, Koulibaly scores and dedicates...

World Cup Qatar, Frappart first woman to referee...

Cameroon, Onana speaks again: “Foot play has nothing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy