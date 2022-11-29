Qatar World Cup

Original title: Last Stand!Senegal beats Ecuador to advance to round of 16

Xinhua News Agency, Doha, November 29th (Reporters Xiao Yazhuo, Dong Yixing, Zhang Yifei) On the 29th, the final round of Group A of the World Cup in Qatar ended. The African champion Senegal, who had a last stand, defeated the South American team Ecuador 2:1, and won the second place in the group. Advance to the round of 16.

Before this round, the Netherlands and Ecuador ranked first in the group with 4 points, Senegal ranked third in the group with 3 points, and the host team Qatar ranked bottom with 0 points and missed the group stage. For the Ecuador team, a draw can guarantee their group qualifying; and considering that the Dutch team will win the Qatar team with a high probability, the Senegal team needs a victory to advance.

From the beginning of the game, the Senegal team showed a strong desire to attack. Striker Dia got a good chance to score shortly after the opening, but unfortunately his shot was slightly wide. Before the end of the first half, the forward Ismaila Sarr, who played for Watford in the Premier League, was brought down by the opponent’s defender in the penalty area, and the Senegal team won a penalty. Sarr made a penalty and gave Senegal the lead.

In the 67th minute, the Ecuador team got a corner kick. Plata took the penalty and found Torres in the penalty area. The latter’s header was passed to Caicedo in front of the goal. An easy goal equalized the score.

However, the joy of the Ecuadorians lasted less than 3 minutes. The opponent also took advantage of a set-piece opportunity, and defender Koulibaly scored a goal. Senegal once again surpassed the score. Since then, although the Ecuadorian team has been trying hard to equalize the score, they failed to score in the end, and the score of 2:1 was maintained until the final whistle.

Senegal managed to take their fate into their own hands. This is the third time for them to participate in the final stage of the World Cup. In the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, they broke into the quarter-finals as a “dark horse” and stopped in the group stage in Russia four years ago.

On November 29, Senegal player Ismaila Sarr (front right) celebrated the victory after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

Senegal defeated Ecuador 2-1 in the Group A match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the Halifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on the same day.

On November 29, Senegal player Koulibaly (third from left) celebrated after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

On November 29, Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr (above) and Ecuador’s goalkeeper Hernán Galinders scrambled in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

On November 29, Ecuador players Alan Franco (first from left) and Estupinan (third from left) communicated with the referee during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

On November 29, Ecuador’s Gonzalo Plata (middle) competed with Senegal’s Coulibaly (left) and Sis in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On November 29, Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galinders (first from left) made a save during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

On November 29, Ecuador player Alan Franco (left) and Senegal player Coulibaly scrambled in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On November 29, Ecuador player Enna Valencia (left) and Senegal player Jacobs scrambled in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xin Yuewei

On November 29, Ecuador players celebrated the goal of teammate Moises Caicedo during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen

On November 29, Senegal player Koulibaly (front left) celebrated after scoring a goal in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong