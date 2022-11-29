“Women’s Negotiation” released a new special

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 30th, according to foreign media reports, the luxury lineup Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jesse Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, M. The new film “Women’s Negotiation” starring Shel McLeod and others has released a new special, which is full of tension. It will be released on a small scale in North America on December 2, and will be expanded on December 25.

Produced & Starred by Frances McDougal, Directed & Written by Sarah Polley (“Blooming Willow”, “The Waltz”), and Presented by MGM’s Orion Pictures and Plan B.

Adapted from the best-selling book of the same name by Miriam Toews, it tells the story of hundreds of women in a remote religious colony who were sexually abused for years, and some women learned that they were drugged and attacked by men in their own community. To protect themselves and their daughters from further harm, the women decided to take steps to try and raise enough money. But they were all illiterate, ignorant of the world outside their community, and could not even speak the language of their country. They have little time to make a choice: to stay in the only world they know, or to escape.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)