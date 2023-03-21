Qin Haiyang and Li Bingjie won the National Spring Swimming Championships 2023-03-21 10:13:41.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Gao Meng, Zhou Xin

On the 20th, the National Spring Swimming Championships entered its second competition day, with a total of seven competitions. Li Bingjie and Qin Haiyang each scored one gold medal. “Veterans” such as Fu Yuanhui and Ye Shiwen, who are recovering, won the medals smoothly.

In terms of men’s events, Wang Gu Kailai of the Heilongjiang team won the 50-meter backstroke championship; Wang Changhao of the Tianjin team won the 50-meter freestyle championship with a time of 22.08 seconds, and Wang Haoyu and Chen Juner tied for second place with a time of 22.44 seconds; Intense, Qin Haiyang of the Shanghai team played steadily and won the championship in 58.66 seconds, while Sun Jiajun and Yan Zibei ranked second and third respectively. The men’s 4X200m freestyle relay championship was won by the Zhejiang team.

Qin Haiyang said after the game that he had some regrets: “In fact, my original goal was to break the Asian record, but I am quite satisfied with the overall performance of the final.” Talking about his future plans, he said: “The Asian Games has only one goal—— Gold medal; I believe it will break the Asian record in the May competition.”

In terms of women’s events, Guangdong team player Wang Xueer won the 50-meter backstroke championship, and Fu Yuanhui ranked third in this competition; Li Bingjie continued yesterday’s good form and ranked first in the 200-meter freestyle final; 200-meter individual medley The champion was won by Zhejiang player Yu Yiting, and Ye Shiwen, who is recovering, ranked second.

Although he ranked second in the competition, Ye Shiwen gave himself a “full score” for his performance in this field after the game. Ye Shiwen, who is currently studying at Tsinghua University, only resumed training in October last year. She said: “Because I never thought that I could swim to this result after more than a month of real systematic training, which is similar to the result of the National Games.”

Ye Shiwen, who once said that “study and the Asian Games are difficult to balance”, now said: “It is true that this process is very difficult, (but) I think I have survived.” Classes in the morning and training in the afternoon are often in her schedule. : “When I am very tired after training, my mind stops, but I still have to absorb that knowledge, so I need to switch between a very aggressive and very quiet state, which is quite challenging.”

She also seems to have gradually found a certain balance between aggressiveness and quietness: “Only with passion can I persevere. Learning actually helped me strengthen my logical thinking, and I often think about how to practice. This competition is mainly to listen to Listen to the gunshots, get used to it, and get back to the game.”

The tenacity and persistence of Ye Shiwen and other “veterans” also imperceptibly inspired the young figures in the pool.

Yu Yiting, who won the championship in the same group, is also a Zhejiang player and Ye Shiwen’s teammate. Talking about the feeling of fighting side by side with “Sister Xiaoye”, she said: “It is the kind of competition I yearn for, the atmosphere of the game where you come and go, which makes me feel very excited. And I realize that no matter what age you are, They can all go back to the swimming pool and fight again, they are all fighting, why don’t our young players not fight?”

The teenager, who was born in 2005, expressed his expectations for the Asian Games after the game: “Not only do I hope to swim out my best results, but I also hope to swim out good results that can be achieved internationally.”