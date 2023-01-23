DoNews Auto News on January 23, QJMOTOR and Gresini Racing team jointly announced in Italy that QJMOTOR will participate in the moto2 races in MotoGP in 2023 as the title brand of Gresini Racing, and released the moto2 team lineup and cooperative racing cars at the same time.

The Gresini Racing team, which cooperates with QJMOTOR, is a world-renowned legendary team headquartered in Faenza, Italy. The company and the team were founded in 1997 by the legendary Italian MotoGP world champion driver Fausto Gresini. Since its establishment, GRESINI RACING has participated in 851 MotoGP events in total, won 5 annual championship titles, 6 annual runner-up titles, 61 race championships, and 186 qualifying pole positions. The team’s representative paint color “Gresini Blue” is sought after by motorcycle fans all over the world.

MotoGP is an excellent stage to show Chinese motorcycle brands to the world, and it is also the best embodiment of the self-confidence of Chinese motorcycle companies. In order to cultivate the fertile soil of Chinese motorcycle racing culture and cultivate Chinese motorcycle sports talents, QJMOTOR also launched the QJGP and Chinese Rider Training Program, which brings together domestic and foreign superior resources to create an integrated strategy from young rider training to event organization, leading the domestic race culture. Ecological sustainable development. For this advanced moto2 event that is second only to the GP group, QJMOTOR has drawn a more ambitious blueprint for the entire industry.

Guo Dongshao, president of Qianjiang Motorcycles, said that entering the moto2 competition is not only a breakthrough exploration of Chinese motorcycle brands in the top international automobile and motorcycle sports, but also an important stage to demonstrate the technical strength of Chinese motorcycle brands and the world‘s first-line counterparts to compete and communicate on the same field . He expressed his expectations for the future development of QJMOTOR and his best wishes to the Gresini Racing team for the 2023 season through the video. It is hoped that through the cooperation with the Gresini Racing team, they will empower each other, bring the world‘s excellent motorcycle technology and sports culture to China, and make MotoGP, the world‘s top event, a household name in China.

Carlo MERLINI, Business and Marketing Director of Gresini Racing, said that he is very pleased that QJMOTOR has become the title sponsor of the Gresini Moto2 team. I believe that the cooperation between the two parties will be able to empower each other, and hope to establish a long-term strategic cooperative relationship with QJMOTOR for at least three seasons. He also expressed his great expectation that the new team uniforms and racing cars with QJMOTOR elements will shine on the world stage and bring more exciting games to car fans around the world.

In 2023, the two drivers representing QJMOTOR and Gresini Racing team in moto2 events are:

FILIP SALAČ #12

Czech rider FILIP SALAC (FILIP SALAC), born in 2001, made his debut in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup (Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup) in 2016, and has maintained extraordinary results in the three-year series. In 2018, he finished 11th overall in the CEV and was officially promoted in 2019 with the same team. In mid-2021, he switched to the Proust GP team and made the podium for the first time at the Le Mans circuit station, then took the pole position for the first time at the German station, and won the championship in the Czech station in 2022.

JEREMY BEDROOM #52

Jeremy Alkoba – Jeremy Alkoba, who was on the podium in his first race in 2016, also shined on the stage of the Junior World Championships. 2019 Junior Moto3 World Championship Champion. Twice on the podium in Moto2 in the 2021 season.

As the world‘s top motorcycle sports event, MotoGP has profoundly led the development of consumer market technology. Aerodynamic systems, lightweight materials, high-level engine technology, traction control systems and many other technologies have gradually descended from the GP field to commercial models. Thanks to Qianjiang Motorcycle’s internationalization strategy and continuous efforts in the field of sports in recent years, it has continuously absorbed and innovated international advanced technologies, continuously improved the innovation capabilities and R&D levels of Chinese brands, and ultimately benefited Chinese and global consumers.

As the first Chinese motorcycle brand to participate in the Moto2 competition in history, QJMOTOR has also set a new benchmark for the promotion of global auto and motorcycle sports and the creation of a cycling cultural ecology, and has also promoted Chinese motorcycle sports to a broader world. I believe that the successful entry of Moto2 by Qianjiang Motorcycle in 2023 will surely lead to a new upsurge in the development of Chinese motorcycle culture and ecology, and I believe that the QJMOTOR brand will surely go global and influence the world.