Jonathan Anderson is in charge of the fashion brand LOEWE. Following the exposure of the latest joint series of “Howl’s Moving Castle”, this time it landed in Paris Fashion Week to officially release the 2023 autumn and winter series show. Hypebeast simultaneously went directly to the background to capture exclusive close-up images.

LOEWE’s autumn-winter menswear collection simplifies everything, with focused silhouettes and simplified tones that make the collection’s rich materials (parchment, velvet, copper, steel, leather, satin and wool) stand out. Through contemporary artist Julien Nguyen’s emphasis on materiality, drawing inspiration from the opulent paintings of old masters, traditional craftsmanship is applied in unconventional ways to capture a moment and a movement in real time.

Garment silhouettes are shaped, bent, frozen and custom sculpted with clean lines. The main clothing styles in autumn and winter include round neck tops, trench coats, shearling coats and slim suits; accessories include enlarged leather bags, round-toed leather boots and strappy leather shoes. The leather bag has a large body, and the classic Puzzle bag is transformed into a soft Puzzle tote bag.

Inspired by the work of contemporary American artist Julien Nguyen, referencing early Renaissance paintings and science fiction, Julien Nguyen employs traditional painting mediums, including oil paint, tempera and plaster on copper and vellum, to define the imagery of the collection, It echoes the simplicity of design.

Julien Nguyen for LOEWE Created three works of art featuring his muses and frequent collaborators Nikos As the protagonist, overflowing with strong emotions.

The design of the invitation is inspired by the miniature portraits of French painter Prud’hon and Elizabeth I painter Nicholas Hilliard. There are hidden meanings in the exquisite images, taken from the Latin sentence “Ubi Amor, Ibi Oculus” by medieval philosopher Thomas Aquinas , meaning “where there is love there is sight”. The other two large-scale digital works also take Nikos as the theme, presenting scenes where time and space are interlaced, with a sense of intimacy at home. The graphics and symbols engraved on his body make people meditate on the power of love.