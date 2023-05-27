Quagliarella “great emotion, ready to bring Sampdoria back to Serie A” – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENOA, MAY 26 – “It was really exciting, it’s hard to find the words to tell what I’m experiencing. For me it was a greeting because it’s the last in Serie A at home for me but not for Sampdoria. This is my home and I have very clear ideas.” Thus the Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella announced his future after the exciting embrace of Ferraris towards him at the time of substitution.



“These fans deserve this category and if the new club wants it, I’m available to lend a hand on the pitch to bring Sampdoria back to Serie A because these fans deserve it since they are extraordinary – he said to Dazn -. I don’t want to be at the center of the project but being part of it, I’m available. Otherwise it was an exceptional journey. It’s not a goodbye but just a goodbye”. The 40-year-old striker is therefore ready to help the ‘new’ Sampdoria to immediately bring them back to Serie A. After the standing ovation for Quagliarella, more shivering moments at the Ferraris immediately after the triple whistle when the president of Sampdoria, Marco Lanna, took to the pitch and went under the Gradinata Sud with the number 9 blucerchiata shirt with the name of Gianluca Vialli. And immediately the chants of the fans began for the legend always in the hearts of Sampdoria fans: he had passed away on 6 January after a long illness. (HANDLE).

