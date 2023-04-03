At the ATP 250 tournament in Estoril, which begins on Monday, there will be an Austrian duel in the first round. Sebastian Ofner qualified for the main competition and meets Dominic Thiem there. In the second qualifying round, Ofner defeated local hero Frederico Ferreira Silva 6:7 (6/8) 7:6 (7/5) 6:3.

The third Austrian in action in Portugal is Jurij Rodionov, who slipped into the main draw after cancellations. The semi-finalist of the Challengers in Lille has to deal with the Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

More see Current ATP Tournaments