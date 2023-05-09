Quarter-finals of the Champions League: THW Kiel welcomes Paris to the summit

Status: 05/09/2023 11:21 am

For the third time in a row, German handball record champion THW Kiel meets Paris Saint-Germain HB in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. In 2021 PSG won the race, in 2022 the “Zebras”. How will it be this time? The first leg will be played on Wednesday (May 10th, 2023) at 8.45 p.m. in Kiel (here in the live ticker) kicked off.

Eyes light up when you talk to the protagonists about the upcoming international hit. “We will do everything we can to stand up to Paris and make our dream come true,” said THW trainer Filip Jicha. The Final Four in Cologne is tempting, where on June 17th and 18th the four participants will be awarded the most valuable title in European handball.

THW won there three times: in 2010, 2012 and 2020. So far this season, however, the “Zebras” have not been overly convincing on the European stage, while the French champions won the group in the preliminary round and went straight into the quarter-finals. “We know what’s coming and we will focus fully on ourselves”, announced THW playmaker Miha Zarabec after the 33:23 against TSV Hannover-Burgdorf.

THW with tailwind from the Bundesliga

Everything speaks for Kiel in the fight for the German championship. While the foxes Berlin stumbled in Stuttgart, the “zebras” were unscathed and are now two minus points ahead of the capitals and SC Magdeburg. The tailwind from the Bundesliga should help against Paris Saint-Germain HB.

The opponent is in a similar situation in the domestic league: Paris is ahead, but the opponents from Nantes and Montpellier are still hoping.

The most interesting PSG players from a north German perspective are backfield legend Nikola Karabatic (2005 to 2009) and goalkeeper Andreas Palicka (2008 to 2015), both of whom have a THW past. Karabatic was an important part of the team that brought a premier class triumph to the Baltic Sea for the first time in 2007. Palicka was one of the victorious THW teams in Cologne in 2010 and 2012.

Kiel with personal problems in the backcourt

There was good news on Sunday in terms of personnel: Swedish backcourt player Karl Wallinius celebrated his comeback after his knee operation in January. However, three other personalities increased the concerns in the back room. Steffen Weinhold had to have an operation on his shoulder and will be out for the rest of the season. Nikola Bilyk (adductor strain) took a break against Hannover. In addition, Eric Johansson fell on his left hand and had to be replaced.

“We’ve had a few problems with injuries recently,” said Miha Zarabec – and added with determination: “We have the character to win anyway.”

This topic in the program:

NDR 2 Sports | 05/10/2023 | 11:03 p.m