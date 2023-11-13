Quarterfinal Matchups Set for Opening 2023 Liga MX Playoffs

The regular phase of Opening 2023 in Liga MX has come to an end, and the first guaranteed duels in the quarterfinals have been set. Tigers will face Puebla, and Pumas will take on Chivas. The winners of these matches will determine the rivals for both America and Monterrey.

The teams in the fighting zone for a ticket to the League are Atlético de San Luis (7), León (8), Santos Laguna, and Mazatlan FC (10). The winner between the seventh and eighth classified teams will be the rival of Monterrey, while America awaits the survivor of the duel between the winner of the bracket between the ninth and tenth teams and the loser of the first bracket.

The Apertura 2023 Play-In is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23, with the conclusion on Saturday, November 25, or Sunday, November 26. The first leg in the quarterfinals will be played on November 29 and 30, with the return games on December 2 and 3.

The matchups for the quarterfinals are as follows:

– America (1) vs. (8) play-in combination

– Monterrey (2) vs. (7) winner of Play-In: Atlético de San Luis vs. Santos

– Tigres (3) vs. (6) Puebla

– Pumas (4) vs. (5) Chivas

The teams in the Play-In round are Atlético de San Luis (7) vs. León (8) and Santos (9) vs. Mazatlan FC (10).

The teams already qualified for the quarterfinals are:

– America (1)

– Monterrey (2)

– Tigers (3)

– Pumas (4)

– Chivas (5)

– Puebla (6)