He did 12 hours straight like thousands and thousands of other people. The British media also intercepted David Beckham, former footballer and legend of the English national team, among those who, starting from Wednesday, have lined up as far as the eye can see in London to pay the last tribute to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, who died on the 8th. September at 96 years after 70 of reign, on public display for 4 days at Westminster Hall. The queue was temporarily closed to new accesses this morning, for several hours, after the spaces set up to accommodate the waiting human tide had filled up completely beyond belief.