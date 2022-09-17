Home Sports Queen Elizabeth dies, Beckham takes 12 hours for the last tribute
by admin
The former United star and the English national team: in line with many compatriots. “It was worth it”

He did 12 hours straight like thousands and thousands of other people. The British media also intercepted David Beckham, former footballer and legend of the English national team, among those who, starting from Wednesday, have lined up as far as the eye can see in London to pay the last tribute to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, who died on the 8th. September at 96 years after 70 of reign, on public display for 4 days at Westminster Hall. The queue was temporarily closed to new accesses this morning, for several hours, after the spaces set up to accommodate the waiting human tide had filled up completely beyond belief.

But Beckham had already made it, as he said. “It was worth it – he said before leaving the BBC, wearing the black tie of mourning – the formidable life of our Queen deserves to be celebrated”.

September 16, 2022 (change September 17, 2022 | 00:03)

