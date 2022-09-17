Home News Feltre, sit-in in defense of public health
Feltre, sit-in in defense of public health

Feltre, sit-in in defense of public health

New awareness raising initiative in the morning in Feltre, in defense of public health. One year after the closure of the Feltre Psychiatry, the Feltre committee for the right to health staged a flash mob in the city market area by unrolling large banners clearly visible by customers in transit and then moving to Piazza Maggiore where they starred in a skit in which the indifference of the parties vying for the upcoming elections is underlined. At stake, in addition to the repartition of the Psychiatry of Feltre, there is a plan for the management of psychiatric patients that is slow to be realized.

