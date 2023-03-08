For the Final Four of Coppa Italia 2023 Old Wild West, Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro is pleased to announce the second year of collaboration with “Quinto Quarto”.

Quinto Quarto is a web and social communication project now close to three years of life. Born with the ambition of providing an original story of the Serie B championship, it has embarked on a constant process of expansion, coming to permanently involve 13 collaborators from every corner of Italy.

Quinto Quarto is active on all the main social networks. He makes two weekly broadcasts, broadcast on Facebook, You Tube and Twitch, publishes analyzes for the Instagram platform and manages thematic chats with fans on the Telegram channel.

On the occasion of the Final Four, Quinto Quarto will produce a content program entirely dedicated to Serie B, a journalistic completion of the live broadcasts of the matches produced by LNP and hosted, LIVE and ON-DEMAND, on the LNP PASS platform.

The first appointment in the schedule is set for Saturday 11, from the E-Work Arena, from 12.15, with the pre-match of VI.DA.SI Real Sebastiani Rieti-Blacks Faenza. Other live spaces lasting about 45 minutes will connect the post-race and the pre-race of the next challenge between Elachem Vigevano and Agribertocchi Orzinuovi. Second semi-final accompanied in turn by an equally rich comment space.

On Sunday, the appointments start again from 11.30 with “Buongiorno Quinto Quarto”, a morning lounge with which we will approach the final at 16.00. Preceded in turn, from 3.15 pm, by an extensive pre-match. At the end of the match, voices, analyzes and comments on the decisive challenge for the assignment of the LNP 2023 Italian Cup. The renewal of the collaboration with the National Basketball League was born to reward a reality that has demonstrated, year after year, that it knows how to combine commitment, professionalism and passion for a form of communication that is attentive to analysis, documented and balanced. Telling the beautiful side of basketball played and the reality that revolves around. For the guys from Quinto Quarto, coordinated by Corrado Di Febo, the Final Four will represent a further opportunity to show the quality of their product. In this regard, the absolute novelty of the 2023 partnership will be the re-proposition of the entire Quinto Quarto programming on the official LNP YouTube channel.