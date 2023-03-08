Home News Two people died and four were injured by a tractor-trailer overturning near Valle Verde this morning – news
Two people died and four were injured by a tractor-trailer overturning near Valle Verde this morning – news

Ecopetrol in alliance with Créame, Business Incubator, launches the third call for the Ecopetrol Emprende program, an initiative aimed at young people, entrepreneurs and small businessmen in the municipalities of Yopal, Aguazul and Tauramena in Casanare.

The participants of this third promotion will receive business and specialized support that allows them to generate sustainable enterprises, to contribute to the development of the economic vocations of the territory.

Those interested in participating in the program can enter the website www.desarrolloempresariale.com/convocatoria2023, read the terms of reference and fill out the online form. Registration will be open until March 17, 2023.

Positive balance sheet 2022

Through this initiative, in the year 2022, the business initiatives of 570 young people, entrepreneurs and MSMEs nationwide were strengthened, of which 98 belonged to the department of Casanare. The participants received more than 1,840 hours of personalized advice and business solutions, represented in goods and services to support the implementation of their business plans, whose investment amounted to $282 million, by Ecopetrol.

Likewise, the company Agroindustria Chaparro Acosta, representing the businessmen of the department, participated in the Expo Agrofuturo 2022 fair, which was held in Corferias, Bogotá.

Among the positive results in each category, it stands out that 70% of the youths increased its sales by up to 45%; 98% are clear about the costs of their products and 65% achieved a 30% decrease in them.

In the category entrepreneurs, 55% of the participants increased their sales by up to 35%; 78% are clear about the costs of their products and 65% achieved a 45% decrease in them.

On the other hand, 99% of the MSMEs increased its sales by 20%; 80% reduced their costs by 10%; 73% increased their cash flow and 89% of companies increased their interaction in digital channels.

In the category of consolidation100% of the companies increased their sales by 10% and 65% increased their cash flow.

Ecopetrol Emprende is a program that contributes to developing the entrepreneurial spirit of young people between 18 and 28 years old, entrepreneurs and businessmen through the materialization of business ideas and business development, which are connected with their life purpose. At the same time, it promotes the strengthening of the productive vocations of the territories where the Company is present.

Source: Ecopetrol

