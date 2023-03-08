The Police captured four subjects in a sector of the Cabañas department, who are part of a gang of assailants.

According to the PNC, thanks to the quick action of the police agents, the thieves were arrested. They are Carlos Antonio Hernández, Manuel de Jesús Portillo Sosa, Óscar Antonio Mendoza Hernández and Víctor Manuel Argueta García.

The Police Corporation explained that at the time of the arrest they seized cash, three pistols, six cell phones and the vehicle in which they were traveling at the time they were intercepted.

“If you have been a victim of these subjects, approach one of our delegations to file the corresponding complaint,” said the Police.