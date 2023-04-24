Home » Racist chants against Lukaku in Juve-Inter: 171 daspo to Juventus fans. Investigations also on the choirs of Inter fans
The Turin Police Headquarters has issued 171 daspo towards the Juventus fans who sang chants racists during Juventus-Inter of Coppa Italia last April 4th. Among those identified, many are linked to the groups ultra black and white. The accused supporters are also challenged violation of the regulation the use of the sports facility. The Questura forwarded the decisions to the FIGC federal prosecutor’s office. However, Juventus fans are not the only ones being investigated: from viewing the images it was possible to notice that almost all the Guests sector of the Juventus Stadium sang chants praising the events at the Heysel stadium. Investigations are still underway to identify all those involved in the affair. It was May 29, 1985 when, during the Champions Cup final between Juve and Liverpool, 39 people died in the crush. 32 were Italian. More than 600 were injured.

The disqualification a Romelu Lukakuwho had been booked (second yellow card, then expulsion) for having cheered with his index finger on his lips in response to racist chants.

