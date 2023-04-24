Is it played in the Atanasio? Daniel Quintero spoke about the future National

Today they will meet again, in the Mayor’s Office of Medellín, the directives of Atlético Nacional with leaders of the Los del Sur barra in a new meeting, chaired by the mayor Daniel Quinteroto agree on security measures for the soccer team matches at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

“First I am a mayor who is a fan. I can’t be a fan first than mayor and that’s why You have to think about the safety of the people, of the 40,000 people who go to the stadium. I have already had several meetings and conversations with the directors of Nacional and those of the bar and that allowed the game on Sunday to be played well and set an example of good work. What we are going to do is also test them next Wednesday against Unión Magdalenaand if those things go well and the directives are committed, we will be able to have Nacional in the stadium”, said the mayor Daniel Quintero.

The local president reiterated that the stadium and football matches should be a space for family gatherings and that is why there must be a commitment from all the authorities, the directives and the fans.

“What decisions should we make at the meeting? Have all the necessary technology so that everyone who enters the Los Del Sur bar is facially enrolled. In addition, there must be a surveillance and security agreement by the team to guarantee safety.

