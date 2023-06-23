Home » Rafael Benitez is Celta Vigo’s new coach
Sports

Rafael Benitez is Celta Vigo’s new coach

by admin
Rafael Benitez is Celta Vigo’s new coach

63-year-old Rafael Benitez takes over as coach at Spanish first division club Celta Vigo. The former successful coach had been without a club for a year and a half since leaving Everton.

AP/Jon Super

In 2005 he won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool, in 2004 the UEFA Cup and the Spanish championship with Valencia, and in 2013 the Europa League with Chelsea. At Celta he succeeds Carlos Carvalhal, who narrowly saved the club from relegation last season.

See also  Messi arrives at Paris Saint-Germain football club in Paris, France official announces Messi to join | Messi

You may also like

Euro U21: Uefa makes it official, Var from...

The museums of the City of Paris are...

Queen’s 2023 results: Cameron Norrie loses to Sebastian...

An unconventional talisman also helped the Czech medal...

“Always by your side” – breaking latest news

MLB London Series FOX Bet Super 6: Host...

Hungary, Spain’s last obstacle in search of its...

the editorial director, Jérôme Cazadieu, will join the...

Agreement in principle between Celta Vigo and Rafael...

The famous coach Benítez returns to coaching after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy