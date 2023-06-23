Rafael Benitez is Celta Vigo’s new coach

13
63-year-old Rafael Benitez takes over as coach at Spanish first division club Celta Vigo. The former successful coach had been without a club for a year and a half since leaving Everton.
AP/Jon Super
In 2005 he won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool, in 2004 the UEFA Cup and the Spanish championship with Valencia, and in 2013 the Europa League with Chelsea. At Celta he succeeds Carlos Carvalhal, who narrowly saved the club from relegation last season.
