Asd Ragusa Calcio 1949, in the light of the latest disappointing results, has decided to
relieve Filippo Raciti as first-team coach. The company does
thanks for the work done, in particular for the extraordinary results that, during the
last season, they led to conquering the Eccellenza championship and the Cup
category Italy, wishing him the best professional fortunes. The blue company
which reserves the right to make further communications in the next few hours regarding the
decisions to be implemented in relation to the new technical guide, has entrusted for the moment the
team to the assistant coach, Valerio Puma.
Ragusa football exonerates coach Filippo Raciti
