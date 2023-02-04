Home Sports Ragusa football exonerates coach Filippo Raciti
Sports

Ragusa football exonerates coach Filippo Raciti

by admin
Ragusa football exonerates coach Filippo Raciti

Asd Ragusa Calcio 1949, in the light of the latest disappointing results, has decided to
relieve Filippo Raciti as first-team coach. The company does
thanks for the work done, in particular for the extraordinary results that, during the
last season, they led to conquering the Eccellenza championship and the Cup
category Italy, wishing him the best professional fortunes. The blue company
which reserves the right to make further communications in the next few hours regarding the
decisions to be implemented in relation to the new technical guide, has entrusted for the moment the
team to the assistant coach, Valerio Puma.

Previous article“Auschwitz ashes”: the journey of memory in Modica
Next articleAmmatuna: “No attention to the migratory phenomenon in the regional financial law”

See also  Relegated fans of old Ligue 1 giants storm the stadium and cause riots

You may also like

Shimano introduces two new glasses, S-PHYRE and AEROLITE...

Goals from Baschirotto and Strefezza, Lecce go to...

The World Cup players become an NFT graphic...

Marcell Jacobs returns to racing after 172 days...

BRUNELLO CROSSING | Sportdimontagna.com

Curva Nord Bari: «SSC Bari take sides against...

Ford Italia is Official Car of the Intesa...

7 – #sixteenwomen say hot flashes

Sports, vegans and vitamin B12

Leon Radosevic: I want to help the team...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy