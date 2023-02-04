Asd Ragusa Calcio 1949, in the light of the latest disappointing results, has decided to

relieve Filippo Raciti as first-team coach. The company does

thanks for the work done, in particular for the extraordinary results that, during the

last season, they led to conquering the Eccellenza championship and the Cup

category Italy, wishing him the best professional fortunes. The blue company

which reserves the right to make further communications in the next few hours regarding the

decisions to be implemented in relation to the new technical guide, has entrusted for the moment the

team to the assistant coach, Valerio Puma.