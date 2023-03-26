5
- Amici 22, between Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel The kiss on the lips is triggered live: the reaction of Giorgia and leggo.it
- Maria De Filippi, speechless in front of Cuccarini: the hot gesture Liberoquotidiano.it
- Are Mattia Zenzola and Benedetta Vari together? Snap the kiss to Amici 2023/ Forget Maddalena Svevi? Il Sussidiario.net
- Jealousy to Amici 22: the stolen kiss creates panic | Has a new couple formed? NewsCinema Magazine
- Maria De Filippi, the kiss in the studio: Friends, the situation gets out of hand Liberoquotidiano.it
- See full coverage on Google News
See also The new "trench" gate of the Premier League is born. Saudi sovereign wealth fund acquires Newcastle United