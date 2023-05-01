Home » Rahm earns a new prize money record on the PGA Tour
Sports

Rahm earns a new prize money record on the PGA Tour

by admin
Rahm earns a new prize money record on the PGA Tour

World number one John Rahm has set a new prize money record within a PGA season. Second place at the Mexico Open in Vidanta Vallarta on Sunday (local time) was enough for the Spaniard, three strokes behind the American Tony Finau.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Reinhold Dead

Rahm has collected $14,462,840 (€13.17 million) for his Masters triumph and four PGA titles in the 2022/23 season. The American Scottie Scheffler had set the previous record in 2021/22.

See also  The Asian women's football team is busy preparing for the Asian Cup and the Chinese women's football team has not yet formed a team

You may also like

Sergio Pérez wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix and continues...

The Boston-Golden State rematch is the most probable...

The cup final will be whistled just like...

youtuber with the Juve shirt among the Neapolitans...

The Sardegna Open prepares a super Tuesday

F1, Azerbaijan GP: TV times – When and...

Toulon again in the final after their victory...

Scattered considerations after Inter-Lazio (3-1)

KP Brno volleyball players are only one win...

How to pack lightly and fit everything in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy