Rahm earns a new prize money record on the PGA Tour

World number one John Rahm has set a new prize money record within a PGA season. Second place at the Mexico Open in Vidanta Vallarta on Sunday (local time) was enough for the Spaniard, three strokes behind the American Tony Finau.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Reinhold Dead



Rahm has collected $14,462,840 (€13.17 million) for his Masters triumph and four PGA titles in the 2022/23 season. The American Scottie Scheffler had set the previous record in 2021/22.