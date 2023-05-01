May Day in Potenza, the procession of CGIL, CISL and UIL. The Schlein in Portella della Ginestra

It started around 10.30a Potenza on May 1st of CGIL, CISL and UIL. What the three confederations celebrate is not a celebration, because there aren’t the conditions with too many precarious or poor workers, the died at work that are a national emergency, too many young people can’t find a job, wages too lowretirees live on starvation allowances. Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra and Pierpaolo Bombardieriwho arrived in the capital of Basilicata after last night’s meeting a Palazzo Chigi on the Work Dlreiterate that this morning is a day of demands and mobilisation.

A taste of three national demonstrations scheduled for May for three consecutive Saturdays (the 6th in Bologna, the 13th in Milan and the 20th in Naples). Potenza was chosen to highlight the difficult economic and social situation of the southern regions; a symbolic city of the South from which to start again with a new season of development and growth. The traditional appointment, this year dedicated to 75th anniversary of the entry into force of the Constitutionwill take place in the same hours in which the council of ministers is called to approve the work decree.

Landini, Sbarra and Bombardieri will then meet again in the afternoon in Piazza San Giovanni, in Rome, for the big concert: nine hours of music with around 50 artists.

Elly Schlein at Portella della Ginestra

The May 1st procession started from the Casa del Popolo in via Giorgio Kastriota in Piana degli Albanesi and ends in Broom doorin which he also participates the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein. The demonstration is organized by the CGIL together with the FLC, the Federation of Knowledge Workers. Thus it is remembered 76th anniversary of the massacre carried out by the gang led by Salvatore Giuliano which cost the lives of eleven people gathered for Labor Day.

The title of this year’s initiative is: “Knowledge cultivates memory and rights”. “A way to draw attention to the problems of the world of work. The so-called work decree that today the government wants to launch is actually a decree of poverty and precariousness. It’s not the right direction. We must move towards a more stable and well-paid job. It is not possible that digital work is not yet protected. Labor inspectors need to be strengthened,” Elly Schlein said.

Maurizio Landini (CGIL)

“Today is Labor Day, not Government Day.” As the leader of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, from the square of Potenza for the celebration of May 1st referring to the convening of the council of ministers which this morning will launch the work decree. “The Government – he said – must think about work every day of the year, not just on May 1st. Should he have convened the CDM today?”. Returning to last night’s meeting at Palazzo Chigi, the number one of the CGIL reiterated that “the method cannot be to be called, after four months, on Sunday evening when they have already made their decision. It means not recognizing the union, the role it should have. We think it is necessary to change this method which is substance. The provision on the wedge goes in the direction of the requests we have made, it is a first result. But it’s a one-off. It’s not structural, it’s only valid for 5 months and we’re talking about an increase of 50-60 euros. A temporary, transitory and insufficient measure to respond to the problem of the protection of purchasing power”.

Luigi Sbarra (Cisl)

“Sunday evening’s meeting at Palazzo Chigi makes sense if it opens a new stable path towards participatory reforms. A single tree does not make a forest”. Thus the secretary general of the CISL, Luigi Barra, from the stage. “We want to believe that the executive wants to do it. But in the meantime we will not stand still. This is the reason for our joint mobilization”, he says about the upcoming demonstrations in Bologna, Milan and Naples: “We will not retreat a metre. We will evaluate the answers without preclusions, but also without making discounts. Because the decisive match, for Italy and the world of work, is being played now”.

Pierpaolo Bombardieri (Uil)

“We perceive every day the attempt to gagging social forces, to delegitimize those who tell you they don’t agree. You often do this by recognizing those unions that sign cheap contracts. But you won’t succeed, the mobilization continues, on the 6th in Bologna, on the 13th in Milan, on the 20th in Naples”. Thus the general secretary of the Uil, Pierpaolo

bombers, from the Potenza stage. “It is up to us to ensure that certain articles” of the Constitution “do not remain a dead letter, ink on paper. In this sense, the resistance continues. And after 75 years the resistance will continue“, conclude.