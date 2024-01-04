“Raimel Tapia decides a new triumph for the Stars over the Giants” | Daily List

The Estrellas continue to shine as they secured a second consecutive extra-innings victory against the Gigantes del Cibao in the Round Robin of the 2023-2024 fall-winter baseball tournament. The thrilling match ended 5-4 in favor of the Estrellas, with Raimel Tapia driving in the winning run in the bottom of the tenth inning with the bases loaded and just one out.

This marks the third extra-innings victory for the Estrellas in the “All against All” series. They previously clinched a victory against the Leones del Esgido on December 27 and also triumphed over the Gigantes in a thrilling 11-inning game earlier this week.

Neftalí Feliz was instrumental in securing the victory for the Estrellas, as he did not allow the Giants any liberties despite starting the tenth inning with a runner on second base. Tapia’s winning hit came on the first pitch of reliever Huáscar Brazoban, who took the loss for the Giants.

The decisive victory keeps the Estrellas firmly in first place in the semifinal series with an impressive 5-1 record, while the Giants have fallen to a 1-5 record.

Looking ahead, the Estrellas are set to face the Leones del Esído this Thursday night at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium.

The game saw noteworthy performances from Raúl Valdés and Paolo Espino, the starting pitchers for the Stars and the Giants, respectively. The Estrellas’ offensive contributions came from key players such as Lewin Díaz and José Barrero, who made crucial hits to help secure the victory.

The Estrellas’ victory is a testament to their tenacity and skill, as they continue to dominate the tournament and secure important wins. With high-stakes games ahead, their impressive form bodes well for their prospects in the competition.