A rally driver, Renato Paganini, from Piacenza, died yesterday at the Molinette hospital in Turin, after being taken ill while racing for Rally Team 971 which took place between the Asti and Turin areas. The man, who participated at the wheel of an Opel Ascona, had a sudden cardiac arrest during the first special stage of Albugnano (Asti).

Your navigator, Elena Bertolli, she managed to lift his foot off the accelerator and take control of the car, preventing the car from going into spectators. Immediate help from the doctors, who intervened by helicopter. Transported to the hospital, Paganini died.

