Ramondino: Congratulations to Virtus. Made unforced errors in the start of the race

As coach Marco Ramondino at the end of the race: “Congratulations to Virtus for this second victory just as deserved as the first. I think we could have stayed in the game a little longer by making well-constructed shots in the first half and making fewer defensive mistakes between the first and second periods. As in game 1, we made a few unforced errors at the start of the game, as well as between the first and second quarters, my analysis must be done on the first part of the match because then our opponents controlled the match from all points of view. We expected this liveliness and approach from Hunt, who was also good at match content”.