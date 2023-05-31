The classification is at home!

Julian Andres Santa

Despite having suffered the draw at minute 96, in general the work done by the Deportivo Pereira women’s players on their visit to Deportivo Cali was more than positive, equalizing 1-1 in what was the first leg of the quarterfinals. final of the Women’s League. Those led by Carlos Ariel Osorio suffered the expulsion of one of their players, added to the controversial performance of the center back, which ended up allowing much more time to be played than initially added.

They tied them in the last

Regarding the draw in the first leg, coach Osorio summed up: “About 10 minutes were played and they had given seven replacements. I think the team managed that player very well, it was about managing the times of the game, to take the three points and over there in that action from set pieces, a fortuitous way deviates and I think we are going with the anger for how It happens but with the motivation that we played one-on-one against Cali at home and that we were up against a great rival and Deportivo Pereira showed arguments and elements to go looking for the classification at home”.

The author of the goal

The Matecañas’ goal came from the 12 steps through Ana Milé González from Pereira, who continues to be a benchmark this semester in the squad and highlighted the play of her teammates. “We are calm, I think we played a good game in Cali, we did not hide, we went out to propose as we always do, we took advantage of the spaces they left and we tried to propose our game.”

Pride of their directed

“I redeem the courage of my players, I think it was a good game during the 101 minutes that were whistled, unfortunately we suffered adversity very quickly in the game that was the injury of Katherine Valbuena and the team throughout the game showed that they wanted to take all three points, he showed attitude and desire when football over there became a bit difficult for us to develop in that tenure job”, added coach Carlos Ariel Osorio.

“We do not choose a rival”

“In Pereira it will be a nice match and we have a team with which to go to seek the classification, we always talk to the group during these visiting matches, we make them aware that we do not choose a rival, there is no place where we have to go to hide, simply go out and present our idea, try to enhance our virtues and thereby unbalance with the analysis and what the rival cannot, can offer us and can allow us to develop during the game”.

Your opinion of arbitration

Regarding the punctual work of the center, the redjiamarillas coach said: “They gave seven minutes of addition on my watch it said 10 minutes, 20 seconds, she says that she can add on the addition, I don’t know who she told but well, it’s just game development. We tried to manage the times of the rhythm of the game and with 10 players with a Cali that turned to attack, I think it was to be expected, trying to hold out in those last minutes but I do come back and reiterate, it is important to manage these specific issues that can unbalance a result there”.

This is how Deportivo Pereira formed women’s

Michell Lugo; Ana María Guzmán, Angélica Ordóñez, Laura Orozco and Alejandra Villegas; Erika Largo, Katherine Valbuena, Ana Milé Gónzález; Greicy Landázury, Valeria Villegas and Vanessa Castillo. On the substitute bench were Sofía Buitrago, Camila Correa, Maria José Rojas, Eliana Agudelo, Vanessa Franco and Valentina Rojas.

Quarterfinal results. Going

Cortuluá 1-2 Santa Fe

Deportivo Cali 1-1 Deportivo Pereira

Equity 0-0 America

Independiente Medellin 1-1 National

second leg schedule

Monday June 5

7:00 p.m. National vs Medellin

7:30pm Santa Fe vs Cortuluá

7:30 pm America vs Equity

7:30pm Deportivo Pereira vs Deportivo Cali