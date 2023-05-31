Implicit call from Swedish Prime Minister to Erdogan

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote an article for the British Financial Times. Addressing President Erdogan without giving a name in the article, Kristersson said, “We have fulfilled our obligations.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who wanted to join NATO with Finland after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but faced the objections of Turkey and Hungary, wrote an article on the subject for the British Financial Times.

Using the headline “We took a step in the fight against terrorism as part of the NATO membership application process”, Kristersson explained the new law on the fight against terrorism, which will come into effect this week. “The new law will help prove that we are a much stronger ally,” he said.

“SWEDEN BY TURKEY”

Stressing that Sweden’s NATO membership should be taken seriously before the NATO Summit to be held in Vilnius five weeks later, Kristersson said, “Since the summit last year, 29 allies have approved Sweden’s membership. Only Türkiye and Hungary remained. Sweden has made an agreement with Turkey on the fight against terrorism,” he said.

Stating that the new anti-terrorism law that will come into force this week will make it illegal to join, praise and support a terrorist organization, Kristersson said, “Sweden stands by Turkey against threats to Turkey and its national security, and curses all terrorist organizations, including the PKK. “Terrorism is a very serious threat to our societies without question,” he said.

“LIFE PRISON WILL BE GIVEN”

Kristersson pointed out that the penalties will be severe in the new law, which is scheduled to come into effect tomorrow. “The simplest maximum sentence would be four years in prison,” Kristersson said. For more serious crimes, there will be a minimum of 2 years and a maximum of 8 years in prison. Leaders of terrorist organizations can be sentenced to 2 years to life imprisonment,” he said.

Sweden’s prime minister said: “Combating the threat requires inclusive national and international effort. Sweden’s new and improved law will improve cooperation with Turkey and other NATO and EU countries.

