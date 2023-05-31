Home » Bad investment: Twitter is worth a third of what Elon Musk paid
Entertainment

Bad investment: Twitter is worth a third of what Elon Musk paid

by admin
Bad investment: Twitter is worth a third of what Elon Musk paid

Twitter is now worth only a third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform, according to Fidelity, which recently reduced the value of his stake in the company.

Musk, who has acknowledged overpaying for Twitter, offered employees new stock deals earlier this year that valued the company at US$20,000 million. It is not clear how Fidelity arrived at its new valuation or if it receives non-public information from the company.

Elon Musk would visit China this week

Fidelity first reduced the value of its Twitter stake in November, by 44% of the purchase price. This was followed by further sales in December and February.

Twitter has struggled financially since Musk took over. After saddled the company with $13 billion in debt, Musk’s erratic decision-making and challenges with content moderation caused viewers to advertising revenue fell 50%Musk said in March. So far, he has failed to get off the ground an attempt to recoup that revenue by selling Twitter Blue subscriptions. At the end of March, less than 1% of Twitter’s monthly users had signed up.

Mark Zuckerberg prepares the launch of an app that will compete with Twitter

Twitter did not specifically respond to a request for comment.

How much did Musk lose?

Musk’s investment in Twitter is now worth US$8.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which uses Fidelity’s valuation to calculate the value of your stake. Musk invested more than US$25,000 million to acquire an estimated 79% stake in the company last year.

the last sale erases about $850 million of Musk’s $187 billion fortune, according to the index. Despite Twitter’s woes, Musk’s wealth has increased by more than $48 billion this year, largely due to a 63% rise in Tesla Inc’s stock price.

See also  Can Avatar save the long-lost theaters? The theaters are full of expectations for this movie-Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

LM / ED

You may also like

You may also like

How does Dior and Depp, Chanel and sweet...

organ donation day

Information about Yu Yuexian’s last posthumous work launched,...

Vaughn RBIs 3, White Sox Beat Angels 7-3

Explosion artist Cai Guoqiang and Saint Laurent hold...

Chile will lose place in the lithium world...

Information about the Golden Raspberry Award nomination list

return of the past

Miaobi paints the hometown Danqing and moistens the...

why is it celebrated today, May 31

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy