Randall sprained his ankle twice in one month: The situation in G1 in the semifinals is unclear – yqqlm

Original title: Randall sprained his ankle 2 times in 1 month Famous note: The situation in G1 in the semifinals is unclear

On April 29th, Beijing time, the well-known basketball reporter Woj talked about Knicks star Randall’s injury in the program. He said that Randall’s injury recovery must make great progress before he can play in the semifinals G1.

In Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs, Randle suffered a left ankle sprain and then withdrew from the game. This is the second time he has sprained his ankle in a month. In the final stage of the regular season, he had a sprained ankle and missed 5 games.

So far this season’s playoffs, Randall has averaged 28.6 minutes per game, scoring 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals.

At 1 o’clock in the morning on May 1, Beijing time, in G1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Knicks will face the Heat at home.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: