A Saturday morning filled with strong emotions for the Aprilia rider: during Free Practice 3 he first dodged a cat and then crashed with a lot of discussion with the marshalls. Espargaró returned to the pits in a hurry, changed bikes and took to the track in qualifying more charged than ever, setting up a super pole in 1:37.216. Here is the reconstruction of Aleix’s ‘crazy’ morning in Jerez. At 15 we return to the track for the sprint race

VIDEO: ALEIX DODGE THE CAT – FALL – THE POLE