Randy Meisner, one of the founders of The Eagles, dies at 77

by admin
Randy Meisner, one of the founders of The Eagles, dies at 77

Madrid

28/07/2023 a las 06:05

CEST

The musician has died of complications derived from a lung disease

Randy Meisner, bassist, vocalist, and founding member of The Eagles, has dead at 77 years during last Wednesday night in Los Angeles (United States) due to complications derived from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

“The Eagles regret to report that founding member, bassist and vocalist Randy Meisner passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at the age of 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD),” the Eagles reported. band on their official website. “Randy was an integral part of The Eagles and instrumental in the band’s early success. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident in his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit,'” The Eagles added at the release.

Meisner was born in 1946 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and began his musical career in the country-rock group Little in the late 1960s. the bassist would rise to fame in the following decade along with the rest of his teammates with The Eaglesthe legendary rock band that wrote the world-famous song ‘Hotel California’ and was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 1998.

In addition, his compilation album Greatest Hits 1971-1975 managed to surpass Michael Jackson’s Thriller album as the best-selling album in the United States in 2018 after exceeding 38 million sales.

