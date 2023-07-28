Tristan Vukčević would like to stay in the NBA | Sport

Tristan Vukčević would like to stay in the NBA league, he also talked to the famous basketball player about it.

Tristan Vukcevic (20) wants to stay in the NBA. Washington chose him in the draft, he played in the Summer League in Las Vegas and his goal is to stay there. The Wizards still haven’t made a final decision on whether or not to add him to the team. This means that Partizan could be without him.

When he wore the jersey of Real Madrid he played against Pau Gasol and he never forgot it, and now he got advice from his brother Marc Gasol.

“He called me, told me that he liked my game and wanted to advise me. He explained to me the differences in the NBA league, what life is like there and if I should adapt. He also said that if I have any question I can turn it around and I am grateful to him for that, he is a legend“, said Vukčević for “NBC sport”.

The Gasol brothers, as well as Peđa Stojaković, had an impact on his game, but not only them. He was helped a lot by his father Dušan, who, among others, played for Red Star, Olympiakos, Real Madrid, Armani, Virtus…

“Basketball was always in my blood. Yes, there was pressure because of everything, although I don’t think it’s bad, but that it helps me. After a bad game, my dad is always honest with me, he never tells me that I’m the best, and that makes me be even better. Serbia is a country of basketball, it’s in our blood. They say it’s good to be Serbian now, Nikola Jokić is the best in the NBA, Novak Djokovic in tennis, we rely a lot on our sport.”



Tristan is also aware that there are some things he needs to work on in his game and that he noticed it during the Summer League. He stressed that “in the NBA league, the game is faster and more focused on the attack, and that he has to speed up when making decisions and be more aggressive in the offensive and that in the defensive he has to improve his anticipation and footwork.”

