Spalletti’s team closes in first place in the special ranking, with 81 points conquered: half brought them home in the first 15 games of the current championship

2022 is closed. In football terms, at least. For the first time in the history of our championship, the appointment with the calendar of the calendar year arrives already in mid-November. The stop for the World Cup in Qatar, exceptionally scheduled for the winter, forced Serie A to stop. This is why the last round just ended, the 15th, was a sort of anticipated New Year’s Eve for Italian football. When he starts playing again, in fact, the calendar will already mark the new year, precisely Wednesday 4 January 2023.

TWO PROTAGONISTS — Time to take stock, therefore, and for Napoli they are exciting. Spalletti’s team has scored more points than all the others in the year that is about to end, 81, and it is impressive to note that half have won them in the first 15 games of the championship still in progress. The squad revolutionized in the summer has evidently marked a marked improvement. The Neapolitans were also the most prolific (76 goals scored) but if they have not added any trophies on the bulletin board it is thanks to the Milan champion of Italy. The points collected in 2022 were less (77) than Napoli but Pioli’s team can boast only 24 goals conceded in the 34 days played in the calendar year. Again an unwritten rule is confirmed: whoever has the best defense wins. See also Serie A, probable formations of the 33rd day: the last ones

EUROPE ZONE — Third place goes to Inter, who paid for the Rossoneri’s comeback in the spring and is now getting back on track after a mixed start to the season. Too many goals scored from August until today. Suffice it to say that Inzaghi’s team is the sixth worst defense in Serie A in the calendar year. The difference in points collected in 2022 with Juventus is minimal (68 vs 67). Only one less for Allegri’s bianconeri, who finish in fourth place, qualified for a virtual Champions League. The last six consecutive victories in the last month are decisive. Speaking of derby, it is Lazio that deserves the primacy in 2022 compared to Rome. 5 are the more points collected by Sarri compared to Mourinho and also the other voices, from the goals scored to those suffered, tip the scales in favor of the Biancocelesti.

THE OTHERS — Different destinies for Udinese and Fiorentina. The Friulians are the first to appear after the big names, thanks to a very positive start to the season. The opposite of the Viola, who closed the last championship in crescendo, also returning to Europe but have seen their performance drop significantly in recent months. Atalanta and Turin close the top ten, respectively with 48 and 46 points.

