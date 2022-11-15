“When Indonesia took over the G20 presidency it was impossible to predict that Russia would invade Ukraine and the devastating impact this would have on the world order and our economies.” Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in her speech at the top. “To succeed in its mission, the G20 must have the courage to face the most difficult challenges on the agenda, starting with the consequences of the Ukrainian conflict in the economic, energy and food sectors that are affecting everyone and are undoubtedly affecting the most difficult Developing countries. President Widodo – he then added, addressing the Indonesian president -, last year in Rome no one would have thought that it would come to this, with the war, the food crisis and the energy emergency. But we have not allowed anyone to intimidate us ». “We reacted and continued to work together. Not only on energy and food, but also on many other challenges: protecting the environment, fighting climate change, more efficient infrastructures, quality education, health care for all. Future generations deserve a better world and we all have a duty to work in this direction ». «Italy, together with the EU – he concluded -, is intervening to deal with the disproportionate and disproportionate growth in energy prices, to increase national production and accelerate the diversification of supply sources.

«The pandemic – said Meloni – has shown the great fragility of our societies in the face of unexpected health crises. A dangerous situation that we have a duty to address in a structural way, without ever giving in to the easy temptation to sacrifice the freedom of our citizens in the name of protecting their health. Freedom and health are held together. Because certainly, if you have no health, freedom is useless. But on the other hand, what is health without freedom? ». This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking at the G20 health work session.

A brief exchange between the Prime Minister and the German Olaf Scholz, on the sidelines: the Chancellor approached the Italian premier and the two had a brief conversation before the start of the second session of the G20, dedicated to global health. Before taking his seat at the table, Scholz also spoke with the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

8.22 – Lavrov, Xi confirms well, cooperation with China continues

Russia welcomes the re-election of Xi Jinping as leader of the Communist Party of China and hopes that collaboration between Moscow and Beijing will continue: this was stated, quoted by the Tass agency, by the Russian Foreign Minister, Serghei Lavrov, during his face-to-face meeting with the Chinese president at the G20 summit underway in Bali, Indonesia. Lavrov said he was sure about the “continuity of approach along the path of a partnership tout court and that the strategic collaboration (between the two countries) is guaranteed”, writes Tass from Denpasar, Bali