Rapid has loaned the offensive talent Sky Schwarz to Bundesliga competitor Austria Klagenfurt until the end of the season.

GEPA/Johannes Friedl

The 19-year-old was part of the second team last year, but after the young Hütteldorfers were relegated from the second division, he should gain match practice at a higher level. Schwarz scored two goals in eleven appearances for Rapid II.

