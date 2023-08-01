President Anastasi meets Formez executives

First commitment as president of Form per John Anastasi. The manager chosen by the Minister for Public Administration Paul Zangrillopresent at the appointment, met the managers of the body and of the Department of Public Administration at Palazzo Vidoni.

After the symbolic handover with Marcellus Flowers, Head of the Public Function Department and commissioner of Formez in the last three months, the new visual identity was presented, which reflects the institute’s renewed strategic vision. With the appointment of Anastasi and the members of the board of directors, Formez saw the reconstitution of the ordinary administrative bodies, the end of the commissioner management and the completion of the reorganization. “Formez – said Minister Zangrillo – with the new statute and organization chart, is equipped with more streamlined and effective tools to face the tasks and the new mission assigned by the Department of Public Administration, including assistance to public administrations in implementing of the PNRR and in strengthening their administrative capacity. For a body with sixty years of history, a new season at the service of public administrations opens, which I am sure will be full of successes”. At the service of the PA is precisely the claim that appears in the new logo of the institution, which also on a graphic level highlights the promptness with which Formez responds to the needs of its stakeholders. The blue and the Italian flag, elements that refer to the institutional dimension in which Formez operates, are a clear sign of the public value that permeates its action. Public value made even more central by the payoff, which explains Formez’s link with the Public Administration.