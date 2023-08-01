Ukraine Removes Communist Symbol from Landmark Monument in “De-Communization” Effort

Ukraine Begins Process of Removing Communist Symbols from “Mother of the Motherland” Monument

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, August 01, 2023] In a bid to complete the process of “de-communization,” Ukraine has commenced the removal of the “sickle and axe” sign from its iconic landmark, the “Mother of the Motherland” monument. On July 30, workers were seen working at great heights to eradicate the symbols of communism from the statue, marking a significant step in Ukraine’s journey to bid farewell to the prominent emblem of the former Soviet Union.

Standing tall at a height of 62 meters, this colossal landmark in Kiev was completed in 1981. As early as 2016, the Ukrainian government had planned to remove the Soviet national emblem from the sculpture; however, various factors, including financial constraints, had led to delays. Now, the city of Kiev is determined to expunge the communist symbols from the sculptures, showcasing another stride in its “de-communization” efforts.

Savchuk, the curator of the Ukrainian World War II History Museum, expressed his sentiments saying, “I remember generations of Ukrainians dreaming of the moment when our land would be free from the symbols of the enemy.”

The communist symbols, represented by the “sickle” and “axe” on the statue, will be replaced by the national emblem of Ukraine – the “trident”. In addition to this change, the entire sculpture will also be renamed Mother Ukraine. The revamped statue is scheduled to be unveiled to the public on August 24, coinciding with Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Following the outbreak of the Russo-Ukraine war, Ukraine has ramped up its “de-communization” efforts, demolishing buildings, monuments, and other symbols associated with the former Soviet Union and replacing them with cultural emblems representing Ukraine.

