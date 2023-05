As reported by Eric Pincusseveral insiders are confident that the Toronto Raptors will do everything to confirm Jakob Poeltl.

The Austrian center arrived in Canada from the Spurs before the trade deadline, and averaged over 13 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in 26 games.

Masai Ujiri, No. 1 of the Raptors’ Front Office, exalted Poeltl in the end-of-season interview, defining him as a ‘center with remarkable basketball intelligence, capable of fitting into any winning context’.